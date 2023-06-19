Watch: Vladimir Putin shushes chatty official as Russian national anthem plays

Russian president Vladimir Putin was captured on video telling an official to show respect for the country's national anthem. In the video which has been widely shared on social media, the Russian leader is seen standing on a boat near the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, accompanied by Elena Ilyukhina, an official from the Russian Petroleum refineries company Gazprom Neft. The Russian national anthem can be heard playing in the background as the official initiates a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)

The Russian leader tells the official to stand quietly and respect the anthem, placing a finger on his lips. The incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms.

The incident took place during a solemn flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg held to commemorate significant milestones in Russian history, reports claimed. A few days earlier, Vladimir Putin was seen giving a cold shoulder to his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu during a visit to a Moscow military hospital to present medals to Russian soldiers.

