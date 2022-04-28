Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Watch: When Lord's cricket ground echoed with call of Azaan during iftar

The iftar at the Long Room of Lord's was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). 
A muezzin gives a call for prayers, also called azaan, during the iftar hosted at the Long Room of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. (Twitter/ECB)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Lord's Cricket ground, also known as the home of cricket, hosted an iftar in the Long Room to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The event was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

“I wanted to do a Long Room of the Lord's at the home of cricket. And thankfully, we are here today,” Hussain said.

The event witnessed a priest giving a call of evening prayers, also called azaan. The ECB on its Twitter handle shared the video of people hearing the Azaan call by the priest in the Long Room.“When I was giving the call of prayer, I could feel that historic nature of the place. But more so I could feel everyone was in sync as humanity should be,” Hassen Rasool, the priest who recited the call of Azaan, said. 

“This evening's been all about connecting through people's love of cricket, but also about understanding and starting to develop a much deeper learning about each other's cultures,” Tom Harrison, chief executive officer, ECB said.

England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, former captain Graham Gooch, Lydia Greenway and Tammy Beaumont were among the cricketers present during the event.

"Really enjoyable evening last night @HomeOfCricket hosting its first ever Iftar. Ramadan Kareem," Morgan tweeted.The iconic cricket ground has been witness to historic events that have changed the face of cricket. Besides Lord's, Edgbaston hosted an iftar by local cricketers, coaches, and club staff before the match began. 

Topics
iftar lord's lord's cricket ground
