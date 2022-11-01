Home / World News / Water, power supplies restored in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes: Mayor

Water, power supplies restored in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes: Mayor

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Russian-Ukraine War: "Water supplies to the homes of Kyiv residents have been fully restored.... Electricity supplies in Kyiv have also been restored" Vitali Klitschko said.

Russian-Ukraine War: People walk in Independence Square at twilight in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
AFP |

Water and electricity supplies have been restored in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a day after being knocked out by Russian missile strikes, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

"Water supplies to the homes of Kyiv residents have been fully restored.... Electricity supplies in Kyiv have also been restored" Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

But Klitschko said there would still be planned power cuts in the city "because of the considerable deficit in the power system after the barbaric attacks of the aggressor".

The Ukrainian military said Russia had launched 55 cruise missiles and dozens of other munitions across the country on Monday.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich on Tuesday called the bombardment "one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation".

But he noted that thanks to improved air defences, including with Western aid, "the destruction is not as critical as it could be".

Ukraine says Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of its power stations and has urged Ukrainians to save on electricity as much as possible.

Story Saved
