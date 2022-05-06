Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / "We are confident": US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application
world news

"We are confident": US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application

Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters.(REUTERS)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Reuters |

 The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday.

Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.

"We are confident that we could find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period of time between a NATO membership application and the formal accession to the alliance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a briefing.

Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that she had received security assurances, but she did not give any details.

RELATED STORIES

Sweden's defense minister said last month that an application could trigger a number of responses from Russia, including cyber attacks and hybrid measures - such as propaganda campaigns - to undermine Sweden's security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis nato united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP