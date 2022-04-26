Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / We are 'increasingly blind' on Covid transmission: WHO
world news

We are 'increasingly blind' on Covid transmission: WHO

"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.
File photo of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Reuters |

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution."

Bill Rodriguez, chief executive of FIND, a global aid group working with WHO on expanding access to testing, said "testing rates have plummeted by 70 to 90%."

"We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And yet today, because testing has been the first casualty of a global decision to let down our guard, we are becoming blind to what is happening with this virus," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP