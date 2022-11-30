'We are moving forward’ with NATO membership, Sweden says

Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

Read more: Qatar World Cup chief's shocking admission on deaths of migrant workers

"We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward," Billstrom told reporters on arrival for the second day of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON