Home / World News / 'We are moving forward’ with NATO membership, Sweden says

'We are moving forward’ with NATO membership, Sweden says

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Sweden: “We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey,” Sweden said.

Sweden: Flags flutter in the wind outside Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
Sweden: Flags flutter in the wind outside Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
Reuters |

Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

Read more: Qatar World Cup chief's shocking admission on deaths of migrant workers

"We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward," Billstrom told reporters on arrival for the second day of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sweden nato
sweden nato

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out