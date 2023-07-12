‘We are vastly out of our league’, Tennessee lawmaker gives a grim warning after classified UFO footage

Representative Tim Burchett, lawmaker from Tennessee and a member of the House Oversight Committee involved in UFO hearings, has issued a dire warning after claiming to have seen classified UFO footage that hasn't been made public. During an appearance on the "Event Horizon" podcast, Burchett speculated that extraterrestrial life forms could possess technology that humanity is ill-equipped to handle.

Rep. Tim Burchett lawmaker from Tennessee and a member of the House Oversight Committee involved in UFO hearings.(Getty Images via AFP)

He expressed concerns about their advanced capabilities, such as traveling light years, flying underwater, and leaving no heat trail, suggesting that we are outmatched in comparison. Burchett's remarks come as the House Oversight Committee prepares to hold hearings on potential threats and unexplained UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), commonly known as UFOs.

"If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette," Burchett said.

"And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don't show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league."

Can humanity defend against alien technology?

Rep. Tim Burchett, known for his role on the House Oversight Committee, sounded the alarm regarding the potential technological superiority of extraterrestrial life forms. His comments reflect a growing concern among lawmakers and government officials about the implications of encounters with advanced civilizations.

Burchett suggested that if alien beings possess the capabilities witnessed in classified footage, our current understanding of physics and defense mechanisms would leave us vulnerable. He emphasized that humanity would be unable to defend against such advanced technology, indicating that he does not perceive them as a direct threat due to their apparent restraint.

"We can’t handle it," Burchett said during his podcast appearance about potential alien tech. "We couldn't fight them off what we wanted to. That's why I don't think they're a threat to us, or they would already have been."

House Oversight Committee Investigation

Rep. Tim Burchett's warning follows whistleblower David Grusch's claims of a secret UFO retrieval program within the government. The House Oversight Committee, led by Burchett and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, is preparing to conduct a hearing to discuss Grusch's unverified assertions.

While the Department of Defense has stated that there is no verifiable information supporting the claims, additional government whistleblowers have come forward to corroborate Grusch's allegations. The committee aims to gather as much information as possible, despite some whistleblowers expressing fear for their jobs and personal safety.

In a significant development, the Senate has approved new language in the Intelligence Authorization Act to enhance transparency, investigation, and protection for whistleblowers. The updated language requires any contract employee in possession of material or information related to UAPs provided by the government to notify Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) within the Pentagon, within 60 days.

The AARO, along with NASA, is actively investigating UAPs and is expected to release separate reports this summer. The Senate's actions reflect a growing recognition of the need for transparency and a comprehensive examination of the UFO phenomenon.

NASA and AARO Investigations

NASA and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) are conducting separate investigations into UFOs, focusing on understanding and analyzing the observed phenomena. AARO, a specialized department within the Pentagon, is currently examining over 800 cases of UAPs, with a small percentage deemed truly anomalous.

NASA's investigation runs parallel to AARO's efforts, with both agencies expected to release their findings this summer. These reports hold the promise of shedding light on the unexplained sightings and providing insights into the nature of UAP encounters. The anticipation surrounding these forthcoming reports reflects a renewed interest in unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

