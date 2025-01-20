'We love you, America': President Biden’s last message to US from White House

Just hours ahead of Donald Trump swearing in as the 47th President of the United States, the outgoing President Joe Biden shared a last selfie as his term comes to an end. He shared a photo with his wife and the outgoing first lady of the US Jill Biden from the White House on the official X handle, formerly Twitter, of the President of the United States (POTUS). Joe Biden's last selfie with wife Jill Biden at the White House as his term ends.(X/POTUS)

“One more selfie for the road. We love you, America” he captioned the post.

The selfie was followed by another post featuring a photo of the outgoing President Joe Biden with his Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses - Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff.

The photo, in which both the couples are seen posing together proudly in front of the White House, is captioned, “It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people.”

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the US after his big win against democrat Kamala Harris in the November polls, marking a historic second term of the Trump administration. The ceremony is being held at the Capitol with several dignitaries present at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Joe Biden received Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House. “Welcome home,” he told Trump, according to a CNN report. He also wrote a letter to Trump as tradition dictates. It is a ritual for an outgoing President to write a letter to his successor and leave it in the drawer of the Oval Office desk for the new President to find.

Biden declined to reveal what he had written to Trump in the letter.

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar will also attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony.