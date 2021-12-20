Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘We may have to go further’: UK PM Johnson warns as Omicron spreads
world news

‘We may have to go further’: UK PM Johnson warns as Omicron spreads

"I have to say to the British public, and I say to everybody, we will not exclude the possibility of going further if we have to do things to protect the public," Johnson said after a cabinet meeting.
People visit a Christmas market in London, Britain(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Reuters | , London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he was looking at all kinds of things to keep the Omicron variant under control as the situation was extremely difficult, cautioning that further restrictions might be needed.

"I have to say to the British public, and I say to everybody, we will not exclude the possibility of going further if we have to do things to protect the public," Johnson said after a cabinet meeting.

"We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public."

Asked about speculation that the government would ban indoor socialising and limit tourism, Johnson said:

"I can certainly say we're looking at all kinds of things... to keep Omicron under control and we will rule nothing out," Johnson said.

Johnson said the situation was "extremely difficult" and that hospitalisations were rising steeply in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP