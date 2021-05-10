Home / World News / Weekend of clashes in Jerusalem's old city: Bibi vows to impose order after chaos
world news

Weekend of clashes in Jerusalem's old city: Bibi vows to impose order after chaos

Ahead of a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also referred to as “Bibi”, warned that Israel “would decisively and responsibly impose law and order in Jerusalem”.
AFP | , Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Some 121 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday’s overnight clashes. Israeli police said 17 of its officers were wounded.(AFP)

Israel vowed on Sunday to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces, while the justice ministry put off a key court ruling on a flashpoint property dispute.

Consecutive nights of violence around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City has been the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Ahead of a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also referred to as “Bibi”, warned that Israel “would decisively and responsibly impose law and order in Jerusalem”.

Amid growing international calls for a de-escalation, Tunisia said the UN Security Council was to hold a closed-door meeting on Monday, at its request, to discuss the violence.

Some 121 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday’s overnight clashes. Israeli police said 17 of its officers were wounded.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were hurt as police stormed Al-Aqsa, saying Palestinians had thrown rocks and fireworks at officers.

Four Arab countries that normalised ties with Israel over the past year - the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan - all condemned Israel’s actions and voiced support for the Palestinians.

Israel vowed on Sunday to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces, while the justice ministry put off a key court ruling on a flashpoint property dispute.

Consecutive nights of violence around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City has been the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Ahead of a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also referred to as “Bibi”, warned that Israel “would decisively and responsibly impose law and order in Jerusalem”.

Amid growing international calls for a de-escalation, Tunisia said the UN Security Council was to hold a closed-door meeting on Monday, at its request, to discuss the violence.

Some 121 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday’s overnight clashes. Israeli police said 17 of its officers were wounded.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were hurt as police stormed Al-Aqsa, saying Palestinians had thrown rocks and fireworks at officers.

Four Arab countries that normalised ties with Israel over the past year - the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan - all condemned Israel’s actions and voiced support for the Palestinians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jerusalem israel palestine benjamin netanyahu
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP