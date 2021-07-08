Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Covid-19 deaths drop to lowest since October globally, says WHO

The agency in a statement said that all WHO regions except America and southeast Asia posted an increase in deaths over the last week.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The WHO said that most new Covid-19 cases were reported in Brazil and India - though weekly case counts in those two countries were declining.(REUTERS / Samuel Rajkumar)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the world saw a spike last week, even as the weekly count of Covid-19 deaths dropped to the lowest level since October.

The UN health agency, in its latest weekly epidemiological report on the Covid-19 pandemic, also said on Wednesday that its 53-country European region has reported a sharp increase - 30 per cent - in infection incidence, while Africa registered a 23 per cent rise in mortality from Covid-19 during the period, reports AP.

The agency in a statement said that all WHO regions except America and southeast Asia posted an increase in deaths over the last week.

The WHO said that more than 2.6 million new Covid-19 cases were reported between June 28 and July 4, a slight increase on the previous week, while the tally of deaths registered over the week declined 7 per cent to 54,000, That was the lowest such weekly figure since October.

The WHO said that most new Covid-19 cases were reported in Brazil and India - though weekly case counts in those two countries were declining - as well as Colombia, followed by Indonesia and Britain, which each tallied a weekly increase in coronavirus cases.

