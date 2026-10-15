'We're done': Ukraine's Zelensky says won't follow Trump's demand of no strike on Russian refineries

Ukraine will no longer heed US President Donald Trump's demands to stop strikes Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said on Thursday, as tensions between the two leaders have spiralled over the US-Russia diesel agreement.

File photo of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)

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The ties between Kyiv and Washington have strained since last week after Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Zelensky calls diesel deal a ‘weak decision’

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Miffed with the development, Zelensky termed the deal as a “weak decision” and said it would encourage Russia to prolong its four-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine, while several of Ukraine's European allies criticised the agreement, AFP reported.

Deep Dive Why did Zelensky say Ukraine would no longer stop strikes on Russian refineries? Zelensky said, “The block on attacking refineries is out,” rejecting Trump’s demand that Ukraine halt such strikes. He also called the US-Russia diesel agreement a weak decision that could help Russia prolong the war. What is the US-Russia diesel deal, and why does Ukraine oppose it? The deal allows Russia to supply diesel to global markets while the US temporarily eases related sanctions. Zelensky argued it benefits Russia and could provide funds that help Moscow continue its war against Ukraine. Does the proposed energy ceasefire cover all energy infrastructure? The White House suggested the ceasefire covers Russian refineries, while Ukraine and its allies have sought to expand it to all energy infrastructure. Zelensky said he had not been informed about the ceasefire when Trump announced it.

On Saturday, Trump blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries for rising diesel prices and said it was "time for Ukraine to get a new president".

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelensky told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday."

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{{^usCountry}} Zelensky's remarks come after Trump last week announced a surprise "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky later said he knew nothing about the ceasefire. Strain in Zelensky-Trump ties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zelensky's remarks come after Trump last week announced a surprise "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky later said he knew nothing about the ceasefire. Strain in Zelensky-Trump ties {{/usCountry}}

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Amid chaos over a ceasefire, Ukraine earlier this week reported disruptions to a critical US satellite communications system that its army uses on the battlefield.

"We need HONESTY from our partners about this war," Zelensky wrote on social media on Thursday.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Zelensky agreed that he felt "betrayed" by Trump's diesel-supply deal with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

He also questioned the advice that Trump was receiving, after senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv openly accused the United States of helping Russia.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," he said.

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"I think his advisors are wrong. This is not (the) right side of history."

Trump says Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky

Amid these developments, President Trump said on Wednesday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy.”

Speaking to reporters when asked how he planned to ensure Putin respected the ceasefire, Trump replied, “I think what’s happening is he wants to make a deal and we have to get Zelenskyy to want to make a deal. I think Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy.”

Later, when asked about reports that Russia had already violated the proposed ceasefire, Trump said he was not certain. “I’m not sure about that, and we’ll take a look. But all I know is that Zelenskyy and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.”

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He also said there had been “violations on both sides.”