What Boris Johnson's mouser said on cabinet exodus as he agrees to quit as UK PM

Larry the Cat, the chief mouser of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, took to Twitter to express its views on the current political crisis in the country.

The account of Larry the Cat (@Number10cat), which has over 542,000 followers on Twitter, clarified certain things.

"1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon," the tweet on Thursday read.

In another tweet, Larry the Cat said “All these resignations are highlighting just how many people are in the government, which will leave the average voter wondering what they’ve all been doing for the last couple of years…”

The chief mouser of 10 Downing Street also reacted to a tweet by British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, who called for Boris Johnson to resign as the Prime Minister.

Calling Zahawi a “Bloke”, Larry the Cat tweeted, “I’ve had to live with Boris Johnson for nearly three years. This bloke has lived next door for a day and is already calling for him to quit!”

Larry has completed 11 years roaming around the corridors of 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, who had been defiant to continue as the Prime Minister, finally agreed to step down from the top post amid mounting pressure, news agency AP reported.

Over 40 ministers and aides have already quit his cabinet since late Tuesday and more resignations are expected.

Johnson is under a boatload of scandals, including the infamous 'Partygate' - which deals with gatherings and parties at 10, Downing Street in violation of Covid protocols enforced on the rest of the country.

As 'partygate' grew, Johnson became the first UK PM found to have broken the law while in office.

Some other controversies that involve him include the identification of those who paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat and an expensive holiday to a private Caribbean island.

