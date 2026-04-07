Prince Harry allegedly brought up Archie and Lilibet in a conversation with King Charles after being told to leave Frogmore Cottage, according to author Omid Scobie. The anecdote of his book, Endgame, has resurfaced following claims that Harry would "like an invite to Sandringham" to spend time with his father this summer, the Express reported. What did Harry tell Charles after leaving Frogmore Cottage? Shocking statement resurfaces amid Sandringham request (AFP)

Scobie claimed in his book that after being told to leave Frogmore Cottage, Harry asked Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren again?”

The couple were evicted from Frogmore Cottage after the publication of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023. At the time, a source close to the couple denied that the decision shocked the pair.

Read More | King Charles offering Prince Andrew Frogmore Cottage was evicted Harry and Meghan's ‘final blow,’ book claims

“It is what it is. They are not fighting it. They realise they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK," the source said.

However, according to Scobie's book, Charles’ gesture was the “final blow” for Harry and Meghan. “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” an insider previously told The Sun.

Read More | King Charles feels ‘great sadness’ over not meeting Archie and Lilibet, expert says: ‘He hardly knows them’

Prince Harry to visit Sandringham this summer? Harry is reportedly said to be hoping to visit King Charles at Sandringham this summer. The Sunday Times' royal reporter Roya Nikkhah quoted a friend who was close to Harry as saying, “He would love to spend time with the King, but in no world would he take the children back unless a better security package was around them, she is quoted saying.”

Harry is reportedly planning to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children along.