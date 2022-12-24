Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘What did I miss?’: Ex-US President Barack Obama shares lists of his favourite books, films, music of 2022

Published on Dec 24, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Among his favourite books of 2022, former US President Barack Obama included ‘The Light We Carry’ by his wife Michelle Obama, and wrote on Twitter that is “biased on this one”.

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The year 2022 is only few days shy of departing from us, and people are looking back to remember several elements that caught their eye. Former US President Barack Obama did not stay behind and continued his year-end tradition of sharing a list of his favourite movies, books and music.

Taking to Twitter, Obama first shared a list of his favourite books. “I always look forward to sharing my list of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” the first of his three tweets read.

“First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023,” the tweet added.

Here are Obama's favourite books of 2022:

  1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (On choosing his wife's book, the former US President said that he is “biased on this one”.)
  2. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
  3. Trust by Hernan Diaz
  4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff
  5. The Furrows: A Novel by Namwali Serpell
  6. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
  7. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
  8. Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
  9. Ducks: Two years in the oil sands by Kate Beaton
  10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
  11. Liberation Day by George Saunders
  12. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
  13. Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Obama then shared a list of “some great movies” that made to his favourites' list on Twitter, and asked his followers if he missed anything.

Here's the list of his favourite movies of 2022:

  1. The Fabelmans
  2. Decision to Leave
  3. The Woman King
  4. Aftersun
  5. Emily the Criminal
  6. Petite Maman
  7. Descendant (For this too, Obama said that he is biased as the movie was produced by Obama-founded Higher Ground Productions)
  8. Happening
  9. Till
  10. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  11. Top Gun: Maverick
  12. The Good Boss
  13. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
  14. A Hero
  15. Hit the Road
  16. Tar
  17. After Yang

In the final tweet, the former US President shared the songs that made made to his favourite list. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” the post on the micro-blogging site read.

Here is the Obama's favourite music list of 2022:

  1. The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
  2. Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny
  3. Pof by Ari Lennox
  4. Something in the Orange by Zack Bryan
  5. Last Last by Burna Boy
  6. American Boy by Ethel Cain
  7. Communion in My Cup by Tank and the Bangas ft The Ton3s
  8. Pull Up by Koffee
  9. Saoko by Rosalia
  10. Rush by Arya Starr
  11. Break My Soul by Beyonce
  12. Life is Good by SiR ft Scribz Riley
  13. That's Where I Am by Maggie Rogers
  14. Dodinin by Leyla McCalla
  15. Sunshine by Steve Lacy ft Foushee
  16. Calm Down by Rema
  17. Problems With It by Plains
  18. Feelings for You by Xavier Omar
  19. Belize by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft MF DOOM
  20. Tamagotchi by Omar Apollo
  21. Home Maker by Sudan Archives
  22. Where I Go by NxWorries by Anderson Paak & Knwledge ft H.E.R
  23. Shirt by SZA
  24. About Damn Time by Lizzo
  25. 'Round Midnight by Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharangee Dutta

A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts....view detail

