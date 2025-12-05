What is ‘Flying Kremlin’? Vladimir Putin's aircraft becomes most tracked flight

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day State visit on Thursday for the 23rd India-Russia Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his “Flying Kremlin” aircraft instantly became the talk of the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin upon the latter's arrival at the Airport in New Delhi, on Thursday, with the "Flying Kremlin" aircraft in the background.(Hindustan Times)

This is the first visit of the Russian President to India since Moscow began its “special operation” in Ukraine, giving the meeting significant geopolitical importance. Ahead of his arrival, Putin said he hopes to “take India-Russia ties to a new level."

Wherever he goes, Putin's two signature symbols of travel, customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, often called the “Flying Kremlin," and his armoured Aurus Senat limousine, draw instant attention. His aircraft has become the most tracked flight enroute to India.

He doesn't use a modified Boeing or Airbus aircraft but flies in a totally Russian-made Ilyushin IL-96-300.

What is the ‘Flying Kremlin’?

Vladimir Putin’s “Flying Kremlin” aircraft is a modified version of the Ilyushin IL-96-300, a long-range, four-engine Russian airliner developed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. The long-range jet has its origins in the Soviet era and remains one of the most distinctive aircraft for heads of state worldwide.

It has certainly become a symbol of Russian engineering and power in the Putin era.

First flown on September 28, 1988, the aircraft entered service in 1993.

It is powered by four Aviadvigatel PS-90A turbofan engines, each producing 35,000 pounds of thrust. The aircraft can fly approximately 11,000 kilometres non-stop, making it a truly long-range aircraft.

The “Flying Kremlin* is a special presidential variant of the aircraft known as Il-96-300PU. “PU" in the name stands for Punkt Upravleniya, which means “command post". It was introduced in the early 2000s for VIP transport and strategic operations.

What are the features that make the “Flying Kremlin” special?

The “Flying Kremlin” or Il-96-300PU is equipped with encrypted global communications systems that enable the Russian President to maintain secure contact with military, intelligence, and government networks at all times. Uninterrupted connectivity is a hallmark of the aircraft, featuring protected radio channels and satellite links.

It also has advanced defence systems for protection, which include electronic countermeasures, radar-jamming technology, infrared decoy launchers and anti-missile measures. It can also reportedly withstand electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks.

The Russian President can also issue military orders while in the air with the aircraft’s command functions. The IL-96-300PU is also believed to include a nuclear command interface.

The aircraft’s cockpit is also state-of-the-art, featuring enhanced handling through fly-by-wire controls and improved aerodynamic efficiency with winglets. The cockpit also features six multifunction LCD displays.

The amenities available on the aircraft

The Il-96-300PU contains a private presidential suite with a bedroom, a large conference room with boardroom seating, a private office, a guest lounge, dedicated dining and kitchen areas, and even a medical compartment. Some media reports suggest that it also features a fitness space to meet the President’s exercise needs.

Its decor uses gold-plated accents, rich woodwork including rare Karelian birch, neoclassical furnishings, premium leather upholstery and tapestries that give the cabin the appearance of a stately mansion rather than an aircraft.

The Il-96-300PU can carry up to 262 passengers in a two-class layout, combining state-of-the-art security and communications with luxurious comfort, true to the name of “Flying Kremlin”.