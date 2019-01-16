After Brexit vote loss, Theresa May likely to survive, Plan B by Monday

Several scenarios opened up after Prime Minister Theresa May suffered the biggest defeat in British parliamentary history on Tuesday, but she is likely to survive the no-confidence motion tabled by the Labour party on Wednesday and come up with Plan B by Monday.

The future of Brexit remains up in the air, as EU leaders in Brussels, Paris, Dublin and other capitals regretted the vote in the House of Commons. Business leaders who were “watching in horror” reacted with despair and dismay at developments in Westminster.

After the defeat, May appeared more in office but not in power, but it was clear on Tuesday night that Conservative MPs who voted against the deal will vote in May’s favour and against the no-confidence motion on Wednesday night.

The 10-member Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) propping up the minority May government voted against the agreement, but declared its support to May during the no-confidence vote, hoping that she will bring a new deal before parliament after talks in Brussels.

The Conservative party and the DUP together have a majority in the House of Commons.

As May said after losing the vote, “I have always believed that the best way forward is to leave in an orderly way with a good deal and have devoted much of the last two years negotiating such a deal...the government respects the will of the house”.

“We will therefore make a statement about the way forward and table an amendable motion by Monday”.

The key issue remains whether May can get changes to the agreement in Brussels to ensure its endorsement when it is put before parliament again. EU leaders have already declared that it is not open to re-negotiation, but the new situation may alter the approach.

DUP leader Arlene Foster reflected the hope that it can re-negotiated: “The House of Commons has sent an unmistakable message to the prime minister and the European Union that this deal is rejected”.

“May will now be able to demonstrate to the Brussels negotiators that changes are required if any deal is to command the support of Parliament. We will work with the government constructively to achieve a better deal. That is our focus”.

“Whilst some may wish to use this defeat to boost their political ambitions, we will give the government the space to set out a plan to secure a better deal. Reassurances whether in the form of letters or warm words, will not be enough,” Foster said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 05:37 IST