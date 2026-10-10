When does Hurricane Isaias make landfall today? Latest updates as Florida faces power outages and extreme wind warnings

Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along Florida's western Panhandle on Friday night, October 9, as the Category 3 storm brings dangerous winds, heavy rain and the threat of life-threatening flooding. Forecasts place the likely landfall window between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, with the area near Pensacola among the locations being watched closely.

Hurricane Isaias threatens Florida with destructive winds, power outages, storm surge and evacuation orders ahead of expected landfall Friday night.. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said conditions were deteriorating quickly along the northern Gulf Coast. In its 4 p.m. CDT advisory, the centre reported maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, with the hurricane moving north at around 17 mph. Isaias was about 90 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, at the time of the update.

When and where will Hurricane Isaias make landfall?

The NHC forecast Isaias to reach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday evening. The western Florida Panhandle, particularly areas near Pensacola and the coast towards Fort Walton Beach, faced the threat of destructive winds and storm surge.

The exact point of landfall could still change as the storm approached. Forecasters warned that dangerous conditions could arrive before the centre crossed the coast, leaving residents with limited time to complete preparations.

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{{^usCountry}} Isaias was a Category 3 hurricane, with earlier advisories reporting sustained winds of up to 120 mph. The storm could weaken slightly before reaching land, but officials warned that it would remain dangerous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isaias was a Category 3 hurricane, with earlier advisories reporting sustained winds of up to 120 mph. The storm could weaken slightly before reaching land, but officials warned that it would remain dangerous. {{/usCountry}}

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Conservative activist Laura Loomer also shared a brief update from Florida as Hurricane Isaias approached landfall on Friday night. In a post on X, she wrote: “The Hurricane has arrived! Power just went out. Wind is blowing like crazy.”

Florida power outages and extreme wind warnings

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Power outages were already affecting thousands of people as Isaias approached. According to The Guardian's live coverage on October 9, more than 110,000 people in Florida and around 75,000 in Alabama had lost electricity. The number could rise as damaging winds spread across the region.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Wind Warning for parts of the Florida Panhandle. Officials urged residents to take shelter immediately, warning that hurricane-force winds were imminent in affected areas.

The storm also threatened to bring a life-threatening storm surge of 5 to 9 feet in some coastal locations, along with heavy rainfall and possible flooding. Tornadoes were another concern as Isaias moved inland.

Florida, Alabama and Georgia had declared states of emergency, while evacuation orders were in effect in vulnerable coastal areas.

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Emergency teams and supplies had been positioned ahead of the storm, and officials urged residents to follow local instructions rather than wait for conditions to worsen.

Residents were advised to stay inside a secure shelter, keep away from windows and monitor official weather alerts. The NHC continued issuing updates as Isaias approached the coast, with the storm expected to weaken after landfall but still bring dangerous weather inland.

Deep Dive When and where was Hurricane Isaias expected to make landfall? The forecast placed landfall on Friday night, October 9, with the likely window between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. The western Florida Panhandle near Pensacola was being watched closely, though the exact landfall point could change. What impacts were expected from Hurricane Isaias in Florida's Panhandle? The storm threatened destructive winds, heavy rain, flooding and a storm surge of 5 to 9 feet in some coastal areas. Power outages were already affecting thousands, and tornadoes were also a concern. What should Florida Panhandle residents do as Hurricane Isaias approaches? Residents were urged to follow local instructions and evacuation orders, take shelter in a secure place, stay away from windows and monitor official weather alerts. Officials warned against waiting until conditions worsened.