Home / World News / Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram services restored after brief outage: All you need to know
world news

Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram services restored after brief outage: All you need to know

Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Several users on Twitter tweeted regarding the outage faced by them on Facebook's messaging platforms. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger on Friday remained down for a little less than an hour for thousands of users in India and across the world. WhatsApp later in a tweet confirmed that it has restored its services.

Facebook Gaming in a tweet was first to confirm the outage and said that several teams were working to resolve the issue. "A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," news agency Bloomberg reported citing a Facebook spokesperson.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US and Chinese officials trade barbs at first Biden-era high-level meeting

China wraps up Canadian’s espionage trial in two hours

WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users

Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House

Instagram also apologized to users for the outage. The social media site posted a tweet on its Twitter account saying that the services have been restored using the hashtag #instagramdown and GIF. "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown," Instagram tweeted.

Several users on Twitter came and tweeted regarding the outage. Outage tracking website downdetector.com later confirmed the outage saying that the glitch had occurred around 11 pm (IST). Users from New York reported the outage around 1 pm local time, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Here is all you need to know about the outage:

  • Outage tracking website detector downdetector.com said the outage occurred around 11 pm, according to news agency ANI.
  • More than 1.2 million people reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, according to news agency Reuters.
  • The services in little less than hour, later WhatsApp in a tweet said that the services were down for 45 minutes and thanked users for their patience.
  • Facebook attributed the outage to unspecified "technical issues" while apologizing to users.
  • Instagram used the trending hashtag #instagramdown on its Twitter handle and announced that its services have been restored.
  • More than 23,000 users posted issues related to WhatsApp being down on the outage detector website.
  • Encrypted messaging app Signal, which saw a spike in downloads earlier this year after WhatsApp updated its new privacy terms - it later put them on hold - said people turned to its application in large numbers after glitches in WhatsApp services earlier in the evening. "Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime," the messaging app said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp messenger whatsapp facebook inc instagram messenger signal
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP