When does daylight saving time end in 2023?

Get ready to set your clocks back, America! Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 A.M., giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. But why do clocks need to be adjusted, and what's the history behind this practice? Here's all you need to know about it.

Daylight Saving Time explained

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5th, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. Here's all you need to know about it.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daylight Saving Time, often referred to as DST, is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour during summer months and shifting them back again in the fall. The primary goal is to maximize the use of natural daylight. By moving the clocks forward in spring, people gain more daylight during summer evenings, and by moving them back in fall, they get more daylight during winter mornings.

When does Daylight Saving Time start and end?

DST starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. As the saying goes, "spring forward, fall back." This year, on November 5th, clocks will be turned back one hour, leading to earlier sunrises and sunsets.

The controversy and exceptions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While DST has been widely adopted, not all states observe it. Hawaii and Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, along with territories like American Samoa and Puerto Rico, don't participate. The debate around the effectiveness of DST continues, with arguments about energy conservation, traffic safety, and crime reduction.

The future of Daylight Saving Time

Recently, there have been discussions about making DST permanent. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the "Sunshine Protection Act," proposing year-round DST starting in 2023. However, the bill faced challenges in the House of Representatives and wasn't signed into law. As a result, the time change tradition continues for now.

As November 5th approaches, remember to set your clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. And as the debate around DST's future continues, the nation will keep adjusting clocks, looking forward to brighter evenings or cosier mornings, depending on the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON