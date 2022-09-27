Where are Russian draft dodgers fleeing to? A look at the numbers

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin announcement of partial mobilisation of the country's 2 million-strong military reserves to bolster Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, Russians could be seen lining up at borders and airports in order to escape the draft. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” has not only been seen as an escalation by the West and Ukraine but has also met massive protests throughout Russia.

So, where are the Russians dodging the draft fleeing to?

Kazakhstan: The country's interior ministry released figures showing that 98,000 Russians had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, the day of Putin's military call-up announcement.

"Recently we've had many people from Russia coming here," Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said adding that the country will ensure the care and safety of Russians fleeing a "hopeless situation."

"Most of them are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation. We must take care of them and ensure their safety. This is a political and humanitarian issue," he said.

Read more: Escalation or accepting Ukraine losses? Putin's partial mobilisation explained

Georgia: The number of Russians arriving in Georgia has nearly doubled since the partial mobilisation announcement, Reuters reported quoting officials.

"Four to five days ago 5,000-6,000 (Russians) were arriving in Georgia daily. The number has grown to some 10,000 per day," Georgia's interior minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said. On the Russian- Georgia border there was a back-up of around 5,500 cars waiting to enter, Reuters reported.

Armenia: During the same period, 40,000 have fled to Armenia, another country that does not require visas for Russians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON