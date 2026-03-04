Which is the safest place in the world? Three UAE cities feature in top 10

The conflict between the US and Iran has intensified in the last few days in the Middle East, also penetrating into United Arab Emirates' glittering cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, considered safe havens and immune to global conflicts. The US-Israel military operations have hit multiple strategic sites inside Iran. In response to the attack, Iran has also launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, including strikes on Gulf states and sites used by US forces. Safest Places in the World: Iceland tops the list of safest country- check top 10 list here

With missile and drone attacks reaching Dubai, concerns have grown over global conflicts not leaving many places around the world unaffected. Amid the ongoing tension between Iran and the US-Israel, here's a list of the top 10 safest places in the world.

The list is prepared by Numbeo.

10 safest cities in the world 1 - Qingdao, Shandong, China

2 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3 - Doha, Qatar

4 - Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

5 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 - Taipei, Taiwan

7 - Manama, Bahrain

8 - Muscat, Oman

9 - The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands

10 - Eindhoven, Netherlands

The Numbeo data in is derived from surveys answered by website visitors, structured similarly to established scientific and governmental surveys.

Meanwhile, UAE does not feature in the 10 safest countries in the world. According to a a list produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the top 10 safest countries in the world are:

10 safest countries in the world 1 - Iceland: As per the Global Peace Index, Iceland is ranked the safest country in the world. The score is 1.095.

2 - Ireland: Second in the list, Ireland scores 1.26.

3 - New Zealand: This country is ranked in third place with 1.282 score.

4 - Austria, Switzerland: The ranking of Austria and Switzerland is fourth on the list. The score is 1.294.

6 - Singapore: This country is ranked in sixth position. The score is 1.357.

7 - Portugal: As per the Global Peace Index, this country scores 1.371.

8 - Denmark: This country scores 1.393.

9 - Slovenia: Slovenia is ranked number 9. The score is 1.409.

10 - Finland: Finland scores 1.42 and is ranked at 10.

A composite index measuring countries' peacefulness is composed of 23 quantitative and qualitative indicators, each weighted on a scale of 1-5. The lower the score, the more peaceful the country.

The Global Peace Index covers 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, and is calculated using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, as detailed in the Global Peace Index methodology.