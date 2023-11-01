Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / White House aims for Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco in November

Reuters |
Nov 01, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The White House is aiming for President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet in November and hold a “constructive conversation”.

The White House is aiming for President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet in November in San Francisco and hold a "constructive conversation", White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden
Topics
white house san francisco
