White House aims for Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco in November
Reuters |
The White House is aiming for President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet in November in San Francisco and hold a "constructive conversation", White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
