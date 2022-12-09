Watch: Christmas! White House decorated for ‘most wonderful time of the year

Ahead of Christmas, US president Joe Biden shared a glimpse of the White House on Twitter, decked up for the "most wonderful time of the year". The video showed a giant Christmas tree besides several small ones, adorned with lights, bells, stars, and ribbons, at the White House as candles illuminated the spacious rooms and Christmas cards, gifts and other things could be seen.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Joe Biden wrote, sharing the video.

"Simply beautiful, yet nothing simple about it. It looks like the White House again, classy elegance," a user responded.

"One place I'd love to visit during this time of year just to see the decorations and be around so much history," another comment read.

According to the White House, "Each room and design element throughout the White House holiday decor represents what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year."

The Christmas tree is an 18.5-foot Concolor Fir brought from Auburn, Pennsylvania and the chandelier in the room is removed every year during this time to accommodate the tree.

The East entrance of the White House has also been decorated with bells that symbolize healing and unifying power of music. The mirrored golden stars on the Christmas trees are inscribed with names of the fallen service members of the US, the White House said.

