Who are the remaining 135 Gaza hostages held by Hamas?

A total of 135 people, some of whom are believed to have died, are still being held captive by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities.

- 110 people freed -

Israeli soldiers prepare to enter the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel. (Reuters)

To date 110 hostages have been freed, 105 of them exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli jails during a seven-day truce.

Of those released 33 are children, 49 are women and 28 are men.

Israel has also repatriated five bodies, most lately that of Eden Zachariya, 28, who was abducted from the Tribe of Nova music festival on October 7, and Ziv Dado, 36, a soldier killed on the same day whose body was taken to Gaza.

Nearly two weeks after Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza we look at who is still believed to be in captivity.

- 118 hostages still alive -

A total of 118 hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Palestinian militants are also holding the bodies of eight hostages who died in Gaza and nine others of people who died in the October 7 and whose bodies were brought to Gaza.

Of the 118 believed to be alive, 107 are Israelis or dual nationals, eight are Thai, one is Nepali, one is Tanzanian and one is French-Mexican.

- Baby boy -

AFP has managed to identify 110 of the remaining hostages, mainly through interviews with their relatives or via Israeli media.

Hamas claims the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza along with his mother Shiri Bibas, 32, and four-year-old brother Ariel.

Israel has yet to confirm the fate of the young family, whose capture come to symbolise the brutality of the hostage-taking.

- Women and children -

Besides the Bibas boys, there are no child hostages known to be left in Gaza.

The last minor to be released was 17-year-old Aisha al-Zayadna, who was freed on the final day of the truce on November 30, along with her 18-year-old brother.

At least 16 women are known to be still held in Gaza.

The oldest is Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70.

Five women aged 18-19 were performing their military service when they were kidnapped.

As soldiers, they were excluded from the prisoner swap.

- Men in their 80s -

At least 100 men are still being held, including some on military service at the time of the October 7 attack.

Some of the men are fathers of children who were freed with their mothers, relatives or other families in the past week.

They include David Cunio, Tal Shoham, Dror Or, Ilan Weiss , Yair Yaakov, Youssef al-Zayadna and also Ohad Yahalomi and Ofer Kalderon, the fathers of Franco-Israelis Eitan, Erez and Sahar, who have been returned.

Some of the men are in their 70s and 80s.

- Dozens of ravers -

At least 33 people abducted during the Hamas massacre at the Tribe of Nova festival are still held hostage. Only five were released during the truce. There are also three bodies.

Of the others, at least 30 come from Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

