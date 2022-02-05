Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / WHO chief says discussed collaboration on Covid origins with Chinese premier
world news

WHO chief says discussed collaboration on Covid origins with Chinese premier

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the virus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Reuters |

The head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday he had discussed with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang the need for stronger collaboration on the origins of Covid-19, a subject of controversy that has strained Beijing's relations with the West.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the virus.

"Pleased to meet with Premier Li Keqiang," Tedros tweeted. "We discussed Covid-19 and the need for an aggressive effort on VaccinEquity this year to vaccinate 70% of all populations," he said, referring to the WHO campaign for fair access to vaccines around the world.

"We also discussed the need for stronger collaboration on Covid-19 virus origins, rooted in science and evidence," he added.

The WHO last year established the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) and called on China to supply raw data to help any new investigation. China declined, citing patient privacy rules.

RELATED STORIES

China has consistently denied allegations that the virus was leaked from a specialist laboratory in the city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first identified at the end of 2019.

A joint study by China and the WHO published last year all but ruled out the theory that Covid-19 originated in a laboratory, saying that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably via the wildlife trade.

Last November, China said a declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the pandemic originated in a laboratory was unscientific and had no credibility.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization tedros adhanom ghebreyesus china covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP