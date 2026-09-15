Who is F Dennis Saylor? 5 things to know about Massachusetts judge who blocked Trump's controversial student visa rule

The Department of Homeland Security's extensively scrutinized regulation restricting the duration of international students' residence within the nation will not be implemented on September 15, following a federal judge's decision to defer the regulation as a component of litigation contesting the policy.

Who is F. Dennis Saylor IV? Federal judge blocks DHS regulation on international student visa duration

Federal judge F Dennis Saylor postponed the implementation of a DHS regulation limiting international students' residency, citing insufficient justification and adherence to procedural standards. (REUTERS)

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F. Dennis Saylor IV, presiding judge of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, issued a comprehensive 48-page order determining that officials from the Trump administration failed to provide sufficient responses to public commentary regarding the regulation and neglected to evaluate alternative approaches, alongside additional breaches of the Administrative Procedure Act, the statutory framework that establishes procedures for federal agencies in developing regulatory measures. Furthermore, the department demonstrated an inability to establish a logical nexus between the regulation and its stated national security goals.

“The government’s contention that the rule is necessary to safeguard national security borders on the absurd,” Saylor stated in the memorandum issued Monday night. “It is based almost entirely on a small handful of anecdotes, each of which involved incidents that the new rule would do nothing to prevent or even mitigate.”

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Established in July, this regulation terminates a policy spanning nearly five decades that permitted academically qualified international students to remain in the United States throughout their educational pursuits. The new framework restricts their stay to a maximum of four years. Following this period, students may petition for an extension to continue their residence, though the specific procedures for this request remain undefined.

A legal action initiated several weeks before by eight organizations predominantly serving the higher education industry endeavors to nullify the regulation; consequently, Monday's directive constitutes merely a preliminary phase within the broader legal proceedings. The Department of Homeland Security regulation extended its applicability to individuals holding J-1 visas, encompassing diverse cultural exchange initiatives, including Fulbright scholars and international journalists engaged in reporting activities within the United States.

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The Department of Homeland Security has stated that the regulation's objective is to enhance national security and reduce the duration of time international students remain within the United States. The previous Trump administration similarly pursued this identical policy modification; however, the initiative was never brought to completion.

F Dennis Saylor: 5 things to know about US Federal judge

F. Dennis Saylor IV holds the position of federal judge with senior status at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Throughout the period spanning 2020 to 2025, Saylor discharged the responsibilities of chief judge for the aforementioned court. Following his nomination by President George W. Bush, Saylor became a member of the court in 2004. He transitioned to senior status on July 31, 2025. Prior to his appointment to the court, Saylor held the position of special counsel and chief of staff to the assistant attorney general within the criminal division of the U.S. Department of Justice located in Washington, D.C. Additionally, Saylor served as a member of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. His tenure on that court extended from May 19, 2011, through May 18, 2018. Saylor obtained his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1977 and subsequently earned his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1981.

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