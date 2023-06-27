Who is Jesse Watters? Fox News host replaces Tucker Carlson's 8 pm primetime broadcast slot

Fox News announced on Monday that Jesse Watters will take over Tucker Carlson’s 8 pm weekday slot with the name ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ broadcast. This comes after Tucker’s departure in April. The shift will now move Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle from its 10 pm to 7 pm slot. Jesse Watters (L) will take over Tucker Carlson’s (R) 8 pm weekday slot with the name ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ broadcast (jessewatters/Instagram, tuckercarlsontonight/Instagram)

‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ started last January. As per the website, Jesse, a 44-year-old Philadelphia native, speaks with newsmakers and politicians with a “fresh take.”

Tucker left Fox News in April, with the network saying in a statement, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Who is Jesse Watters?

Jesse joined Fox News in 2002 as a production assistant. He was named a solo host of the 8 PM/ET Saturday night show ‘Watters’ World’ in January 2017. He conducted popular interviews with former President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, among others.

Jesse was later named a co-host of ‘The Five’ in April of 2017. “Co-hosted by Watters alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro and a rotation of Harold Ford, Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov in the liberal seat, The Five’s powerhouse roundtable ensemble has emerged as early evening appointment television for millions as the number one show at 5 PM/ET for the last decade. Watters is widely known for his "Mom Texts" segment which showcases colorful messages that his liberal mother has fired off to him while he’s on the air,” Fox News’ website says.

“In the 4th Quarter of 2021, The Five was the number one program in cable news with 3.3 million total viewers and second overall in the 25-54 demo with 481,000 — the first time ever in cable news history that a non-primetime program achieved this milestone for a full quarter. The Five had already set a record in October of 2021 winning the full month for the first time ever with 3.1 million total viewers and placing second in the key demo for the month averaging 435,000 in 25-54. The hit show also topped all daytime and primetime programming on CNN and MSNBC for the entire year of 2021, delivering the second largest audience in cable news with 3 million total viewers and 423,000 in the 25-54 demo, making it the only non-primetime show to rank in the top five and notching its second highest ranking in program history,” it adds.

Jesse, a graduate of Trinity College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, has authored the New York Times number one bestseller ‘How I Saved the World.’ The book was also number one on Amazon in the week it was launched.