Who is Kamil al-Taib Idris? Sudan Army appoints new prime minister after 2 years of civil war

After two years of civil war, the Sudanese army has announced a new prime minister. Army chief and de facto head of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan named former UN official Kamil al-Taib Idris as the next prime minister. Army chief and de-facto head of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan named former UN official Kamil al-Taib Idris as the next PM.(REUTERS)

This announcement comes nearly a month after the Sudanese army regained Khartoum as the war entered its third year.

"The chairman of the sovereignty council issued a constitutional decree appointing Kamil El-Tayeb Idris Abdelhafiz as prime minister,” read a statement issued by Sudan’s ruling Transitional Sovereignty Council on Monday.

With this, Kamil Idris will be the first prime minister of Sudan following the 2021 coup in which the government was ousted by the army.

Ahead of Idris' appointment as PM, army chief Burhan also re-appointed Salma Abdel Jabbar Almubarak and Nowara Abo Mohamed Mohamed Tahir to the ruling sovereign council.

Who Is Kamil Idris?

As per AP, Kamil Idris, who is now expected to take over as the next prime minister of Sudan, is a career diplomat.

Based on a report by the Sudan Tribune, the new PM spent decades working with the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation and also served as its director general from 1997 to 2008.

Apart from this, Idris has also held various roles as the Sudanese foreign affairs minister and served as Khartoum's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The former diplomat also contested as an independent candidate in Sudan's presidential elections in 2010 against Omar al-Bashir.

RSF announces rival administration

With the announcement of the new prime minister by the Sudanese army, the rebel group of Rapid Support Forces have also announced their administration.

The paramilitary group, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, announced the formation of a rival administration after signing a charter with allies in Kenya.

Based on the charter signed in Nairobi, the RSF and its allies call for a "secular, democratic and decentralised state."

The Sudanese Army and RSF have been locked in a conflict for the past three years as they vie for control over the nation.

With 20,000 people killed and nearly 13 million forced to flee their homes, Sudan continues to plunge deeper into a humanitarian crisis as the war continues.

As of 2025, the Sudanese army holds areas in central, eastern and northern parts of Sudan. The RSF continues to hold most of the western regions of Darfur and areas in the south with its allies.