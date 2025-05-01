At least 542 killed in Sudan's North Darfur in past three weeks: UN

The UN reports at least 542 civilian deaths in North Darfur over three weeks, cautioning the true toll may be higher.
At least 542 civilians have been confirmed killed in Sudan's North Darfur region in the past three weeks, the United Nations said Thursday, warning the actual death toll was likely "much higher".
"The horror unfolding in Sudan knows no bounds," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, referring to the country's ongoing civil war.
He pointed to an attack three days ago by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces on the besieged city of El Fasher and Abu Shouk camp that killed at least 40 civilians, bringing "the confirmed number of civilians killed in North Darfur to at least 542 in just the last three weeks".