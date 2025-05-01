Menu Explore
At least 542 killed in Sudan's North Darfur in past three weeks: UN

AFP |
May 01, 2025 02:54 PM IST

The UN reports at least 542 civilian deaths in North Darfur over three weeks, cautioning the true toll may be higher.

At least 542 civilians have been confirmed killed in Sudan's North Darfur region in the past three weeks, the United Nations said Thursday, warning the actual death toll was likely "much higher".

People lift national flags and placards during a rally called for by Sudan's Popular Front for Liberation and Justice in Port Sudan to denounce the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher city.(AFP)
People lift national flags and placards during a rally called for by Sudan's Popular Front for Liberation and Justice in Port Sudan to denounce the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher city.(AFP)

"The horror unfolding in Sudan knows no bounds," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, referring to the country's ongoing civil war.

He pointed to an attack three days ago by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces on the besieged city of El Fasher and Abu Shouk camp that killed at least 40 civilians, bringing "the confirmed number of civilians killed in North Darfur to at least 542 in just the last three weeks".

News / World News / At least 542 killed in Sudan's North Darfur in past three weeks: UN
