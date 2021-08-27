Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Who is Khalil Haqqani, the self-proclaimed head of Kabul security?
world news

Who is Khalil Haqqani, the self-proclaimed head of Kabul security?

A Haqqani leader who is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, Islamic State-Khorasan province, once a CIA partner and close to Pakistan intelligence, is in charge of Kabul's security now.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Khalil Haqqani was a CIA partner when the CIA was providing weapons to Afghan rebels in the 1980s to fight the Soviet terrorist.

The devastating blasts in the vicinity of Kabul airport on Thursday once again brought the Taliban's association with the Haqqani and the Islamic State- Khorasan Province into the discourse as the Taliban condemned the attack. Afghanistan former vice president Amrullah Saleh said the IS-K has its roots in Talibs and Haqqani network, particularly the ones operating in Kabul. US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, said he has not found any evidence that the Taliban colluded with the IS terrorists in carrying out the attacks.

Amid this debate, the role of Khalil Haqqani, who is in charge of the security of Kabul has come under the scanner. Here are 5 things to know about him

1. Khalil Haqqani has had a $5 million reward after the US designated him a terrorist 10 years ago.

Kabul blast: What Amrullah Saleh says on Taliban, ISIS-K, Haqqani link

2. Khalil Haqqani is a Haqqani group leader. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, he was seen roaming the streets of Kabul.

3. On one hand, Khalil has Taliban support and on the other, he had "acted on behalf of al-Qaeda and their terrorist operations".

4. Apart from making a lot of day-to-day decisions for the Haqqani network, Khalil was also close to Pakistan intelligence.

RELATED STORIES

5. Khalil was a CIA partner when the CIA was providing weapons to Afghan rebels in the 1980s to fight the Soviet terrorist.

Taliban and IS-K: Haqqani the missing link

IS-K has major differences with the Taliban as the Taliban are now in favour of peace talks. According to IS-K, the Taliban have abandoned Jihad. But the missing link between the two groups is Haqqani and, as Amrullah Saleh said, the Haqqani that is operating in Kabul. While many experts think that IS-K will be a major security challenge for the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Taliban after taking over Afghanistan released many prisoners which included IS and al-Qaeda terrorists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haqqani network taliban afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Trump predicts emergence of new Islamic State affiliate 'ISIS-X'

Over 889.4mn fully jabbed against Covid in China

Covid-19 vaccinations in South Africa rise to record as eligibility widens

United States to close New York jail where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP