Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik? ISI chief named Pakistan’s NSA amid tensions with India over Pahalgam attack

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 01, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik's appointment comes amid heightened tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Pakistan government has named Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik as National Security Adviser (NSA), while continuing as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Muhammad Asim Malik's appointment follows the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead and has sparked concerns over a possible military response from India.

Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik has named as Pakistan NSA, while continuing as the DG of ISI.
Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik has named as Pakistan NSA, while continuing as the DG of ISI.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, Muhammad Asim Malik was formally given the task of the NSA.

“Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

In September 2024, Asim Malik was appointed as the ISI head, some reports said.

The Pakistan media, citing experts, reported that in his new position, Asim Malik will play a central role in shaping the country's national security strategy.

According to the experts, combining the roles of ISI chief and National Security Adviser could enhance synergy between military intelligence and national security policymaking.

Asim Malik is the country’s 10th NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief was given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions.

The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted.

Dr Moeed Yusuf was serving as the NSA at that time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik? ISI chief named Pakistan’s NSA amid tensions with India over Pahalgam attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On