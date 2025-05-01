Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik? ISI chief named Pakistan’s NSA amid tensions with India over Pahalgam attack

The Pakistan government has named Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik as National Security Adviser (NSA), while continuing as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Muhammad Asim Malik's appointment follows the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead and has sparked concerns over a possible military response from India. Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik has named as Pakistan NSA, while continuing as the DG of ISI.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, Muhammad Asim Malik was formally given the task of the NSA.

“Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

In September 2024, Asim Malik was appointed as the ISI head, some reports said.

The Pakistan media, citing experts, reported that in his new position, Asim Malik will play a central role in shaping the country's national security strategy.

According to the experts, combining the roles of ISI chief and National Security Adviser could enhance synergy between military intelligence and national security policymaking.

Asim Malik is the country’s 10th NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief was given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions.

The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted.

Dr Moeed Yusuf was serving as the NSA at that time.