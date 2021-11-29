Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter? 5 things about IIT-Bombay alumnus

Parag Agrawal studied B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and completed his PhD from Stanford University. Parag Agrawal has an estimated net worth of $1.52 million according to PeopleAI.
Parag Agrawal is the new CEO of Twitter. (Photo: Social media)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Parag Agrawal, an Indian-American technology executive, will be the new CEO of Twitter, as Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday, entering the long list of Indian-origin personalities leading global businesses. "I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges," Parag wrote in a message to Dorsey, after taking the mantle of the San Francisco-based company.

 

Here are 5 things to know about Parag Agrawal

1. Parag Agrawal has been with Twitter for the past decade. He joined Twitter as Distinguished Software Engineer and then became the chief technology officer.

2. As the CTO, Parag was responsible for "Twitter’s technical strategy and overseeing machine learning and AI across the consumer, revenue, and science teams".

3. Before Twitter, Parag Agrawal worked with Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs.

4. Parag Agrawal studied B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and completed his PhD from Stanford University.

5. Parag Agrawal has an estimated net worth of $1.52 million according to PeopleAI.

Parag Agrawal was leading Twitter's Bluesky effort which was aimed at creating an open and decentralised standard for social media.

Parag Agrawal comes with a generous endorsement from Dorsey. “The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He's been my choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep,” Dorsey wrote in an email. 
