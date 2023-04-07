Who is Rayyanah Barnawi, first Saudi woman to voyage in space?

Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, is set to become the first Saudi Arabian woman to blast off on a mission to space this May. Part of a private mission, Barnawi will be joined by fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter pilot; Peggy Whitson, a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut; and John Shoffner, a businessman from Tennessee who will serve as pilot on the trip, the NASA officials said Thursday.

A file photo of Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman set to go on a space trip in May.(NASA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four-member crew will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, marking the launch of private space company Axiom Space's second mission.

All you need to know about Rayyanah Barnawi:

Barnawi will serve as a mission specialist for Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2). The international astronaut’s trip to space is being seen as Saudi Arabia’s latest bid to revamp its ultra-conservative image.

Also Read: Nasa selects first woman, first Black astronauts for Artemis II lunar flyby

She, along with the crew, will set off from Florida, United States, on May 8 in the private mission seen as an important step towards the first commercial space station in the world – a possible replacement for ISS, NASA said on its website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barnawi earned her undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Otago, New Zealand. She has done masters in biomedical sciences from Saudi Arabia itself. A research laboratory technician with nine years of experience in breast cancer and stem-cell cancer research, she will be the first Muslim female astronaut to fly to space on a 10-day mission to ISS, NASA said.

The mission comes a year after Axiom Space’s first bid in April 2022, when four astronauts spent 17 days in orbit as part of Ax-1. The takeoff will happen on May 8 from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Axiom Space and NASA officials said in a briefing to preview the flight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON