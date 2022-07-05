Who is Robert Crimo? What we know about US parade shooting suspect | 5 points
- In 2020, he released a song titled ‘…In my Honda,’ which is now being linked to the fact that he was arrested driving a silver Honda.
The US law enforcement agencies on Tuesday announced they had captured a suspect named Robert Crimo in a shooting on Monday that killed six people and wounded more than 36 at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Those wounded ranged between the ages of 8 to 85. Police also informed that the shooting took place from the rooftop of a business, that the suspect reached via an alley ladder attached to the building that was not secure. The motive of shooting is yet to be established by the investigating officers.
Who is Robert Crimo - person of interest in Highland Park shooting
1. The suspect - Robert E Crimo III, is a 22-year-old man who also reportedly goes by the name ‘Bobbie.’ He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate, Reuters reported.
2. An online profile matching the suspect’s description - thin-faced bearded man with facial and neck tattoos - has also come to light. It is being reported that Crimo performed and released several self-made rap songs under the stage name ‘Awake the Rapper.’
3. ‘Awake the Rapper’ is said to have released his first song in 2016, however he reportedly started going by this name on several social media platforms in 2011 itself. In 2020, he released a song titled ‘…In my Honda,’ which is now being linked to the fact that he was arrested driving a silver Honda.
4. Crimo is also believed to be a son of a mayoral candidate who lost in the 2019 election, according to some reports.
5. Social media pages that appeared to belong to Robert Crimo III have now been removed by YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter over ‘violations of platform’s guidelines.’
The Independence Day parade shooting is the latest in the line of mass shootings reported in schools, churches, grocery stores in recent months. US President Joe Biden expressed shock over "senseless gun violence" during the July 4 event.
