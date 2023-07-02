‘Who is to say this will stop at queerness?’ New yorkers react to Supreme Court’s ruling against LGBTQ+ rights

Christopher Street in New York’s West Village witnessed the largest Pride Month celebration in the U.S. last weekend. The street still has scattered pieces of rainbow confetti. Whereas, the festive mood was demolished on Friday, when the US supreme court announced a significant setback to LGBTQ+ rights. The Supreme Court's decision in favor of a Colorado civil rights law which necessitates businesses and organizations to regard same-sex couples equally is an infringement of their right to free speech.

People raise Bucks County's Pride Flag to kick off Pride Month in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

New York post conducted several interviews, featuring members from the LGBTQ+ community. Stasha Wyskiel being one them expressed that her community is being targeted: “It’s interesting we’re still calling our parades celebrations and not marches because I think we’re going to return to making clear how under duress our community is in the United States and in places around the world.”

Provided a corresponding, with finesse, perspective of the ruling, which paves the way for businesses to decline service to couples on the basis of their sexuality. Disassembling the institutions of power as well as marriage, was more crucial than the custodian of a marriage website denying to acquire the business of a non-heterosexual couple.

Chris said in an interview conducted by New York Post, indicating towards the legal fight of the Colorado wedding cake shop that embarked upon a legal escalation to the supreme court, “I get the importance of this. But in some ways, we gave this woman the power instead of just telling her to fuck off and burn it down.” Francis, Chris's partner, further added, “I bet the cakes suck and the decor is horrible. They probably need a gay touch.”

New York Post also interviewed manager Diana Garcia of Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods, said she would never decline a customer, “We’re not going to judge – we totally accept, 100%, whoever walks through the door. It’s antisocial for a store selling sweet things to be so sour.”

Many are apprehensive that the ruling could eventually result in individuals being rejected for employment on the basis of their sexual orientations. The ruling defended the rights of Lorie Smith, who is the owner of a website design company called 303 Creative, to decline to generate wedding websites for gay couples due to her religious faith.

People are trolling the supreme court's decision to side with Lorie Smith.

Today, Joe Biden showed his disapproval of the supreme court’s verdict, on Twitter. The president declared, “We will accelerate our march towards full equality for every American.” President Joe Biden also issued a statement which was published on the White House's official site. He asserted, “My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also took to Twitter to show her concerns regarding the queer community’s rights. The Vice President said, “The Supreme Court has paved the way for businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQI+ community, racial and religious minorities, the disability community, and women.”

Whereas, there are people who are in support of the supreme court’s decision. Franklin Graham, the President of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association tweeted endorsing the judgment, “We thank God for the #SCOTUS victory today for graphic designer Lorie Smith! This is a win for all Americans who cherish free speech.”