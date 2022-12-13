WHO picks Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, replacing Soumya Swaminathan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Jeremy Farrar: Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

The World Health Organization said that Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as the agency prepares to cope with post-pandemic health challenges. Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan, who departed in November.

Farrar's is the latest appointment as Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' second term as the leader of the UN health agency gets underway.

"As chief scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its member states and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Jeremy Farrar is a clinical scientist who most recently served as the director of the Wellcome Trust.

