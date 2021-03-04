Home / World News / Covid cases rising again in Europe, says WHO
Covid cases rising again in Europe, says WHO

"We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS)

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe rose nine percent to just above one million. This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

"We need to get back to the basics. We need to enlarge" the vaccine portfolio, he said.

WHO's Europe region comprises 53 nations and vaccination drives have begun in 45.

According to an AFP tally based on official numbers, 2.6 percent of the European Union's population have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines and 5.4 percent have got one dose.

