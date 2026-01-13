Who was Proloy Chaki? Hindu singer and Awami League leader who died in Bangladesh jail's custody

Proloy Chaki, a senior Awami League leader from Pabna and a well-known musician, died in hospital while in jail custody. He was 60 and was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Chaki was 60 and was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. (X@AA0FAISAL)

Chaki fell seriously ill in Pabna jail and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was first taken to Pabna General Hospital on Friday. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Rajshahi, where he died around 9 pm on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Jail Superintendent Md Omar Faruk said Chaki’s body would be handed over to his family after legal procedures were completed.

Who was Proloy Chaki? Proloy Chaki was a well-known Bangladeshi Hindu singer, The Sunday Guardian reported. He was widely recognised not only for his political activities but also for his strong presence in Bangladesh’s cultural landscape.

A respected musician and cultural organiser, he spent many years using music and cultural events to connect with people and spread secular and progressive ideas, particularly in northern parts of the country.

Family alleges negligence Family members and close associates have accused jail authorities of negligence and inadequate medical care during Chaki’s detention. They claim that delays in treatment contributed to his death.

His son, Sony Chaki, said his father was already suffering from serious health conditions.

Jail authority denies claims Rejecting the allegations, Superintendent Faruk said Chaki had long-standing diabetes and heart disease and was given medication based on medical records provided by the family.

When was Chaki arrested? Chaki was arrested from his home in Dilalpur area of Pabna town on December 16 last year. Later, he was shown arrested in a case related to an explosion incident that took place on August 4, 2024. He had remained in Pabna jail since his arrest.

Cultural figure beyond politics Apart from his political role, Proloy Chaki was a prominent cultural personality in Pabna. A popular singer during the 1990s, he was also a music director, teacher and cultural organiser. He served as cultural affairs secretary of the Pabna district Awami League and as secretary of Shree Shree Ram Krishna Shebashrom in Pabna.

His death has deeply affected the local cultural community.