'Whole country going to get blown up': Trump responds to Iran's warning amid unrest

POTUS also responded to Iran's 'all-out war' warning and said: "I've left notification, anything ever happens... the whole country's going to get blown up."

Trump's warning also comes days after he called for a regime change in the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump has issued a new warning to Iran amid the deadly protests which have gripped the nation. Speaking in an interview with News Nation, Trump warned Tehran that the “whole country is going to get blown up” if the unrest continues.

"If anything happens, we're going to wipe them off the face of the earth,' Trump added.

Iran warns Trump on action against Supreme Leader Iran, on Tuesday, issued a fresh warning to Donald Trump, warning him that if the US were to take any action against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran will "set fire to their world."

“Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world,” Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran's armed forces, said, as reported by AP.

Iran's comments come after Trump called for a regime change in the country. During an interview with Politico, Trump referred to Khamenei as “a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people."

The US president's comments reflect the ongoing unrest in Iran, during which, over 4,500 people have been killed.

The death toll from the protests has reached at least 4,519 people, as per US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said Tuesday. Furthermore, over 26,300 people have been arrested.

The protests in Iran kicked off in the last week of December due to surging inflation and the decline of the rial While thousands of Iranians marched the streets to call for action and regime change, government authorities have accused the US and Israel of stirring up tensions in Tehran and fueling the protests.