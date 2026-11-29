At least 40 aftershocks rattled the city of Los Angeles on Saturday morning after a preliminary earthquake of magnitude 5.0, according to the US Geological Survey, triggering alerts on phones, shattering windows and forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to abort landing.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on November 28, shattering wine bottles in a store. (AFP) more less

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The intense shaking caused panic in LA, sending residents and shoppers running out of coastal stores. However, local officials told CNN that there was no major structural damage or injuries.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department said it went into "earthquake mode", deploying personnel from 106 neighbourhood stations to examine infrastructure for damage. The California governor's Office of Emergency Services also said it was "actively working with local officials to assess any impacts."

Deep Dive Why did the Los Angeles earthquake produce at least 40 aftershocks? Aftershocks occur as the fault zone readjusts after the main earthquake. Southern California has many active faults along the boundary between the Pacific and North American plates. How long can aftershocks continue after an earthquake? Aftershocks usually decrease in intensity over time, but they can continue for days, weeks, months or even years. Should Los Angeles residents expect more aftershocks, and what should they do? Officials said additional aftershocks are possible. If shaking occurs, residents should Drop, Cover and Hold On.

Also Read | Los Angeles earthquake today: Photos show damage, aftershocks after 5.0-magnitude California quake

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{{^usCountry}} This was the strongest earthquake to hit the region since the magnitude 5.1 La Habra tremor in Orange County in 2014, according to USGS. Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology recorded at least 40 aftershocks following the main earthquake, CNN reported. Which areas were impacted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was the strongest earthquake to hit the region since the magnitude 5.1 La Habra tremor in Orange County in 2014, according to USGS. Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology recorded at least 40 aftershocks following the main earthquake, CNN reported. Which areas were impacted? {{/usCountry}}

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The 5.0 earthquake struck roughly four miles southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles, which was followed by a wave of aftershocks, including a magnitude 4.6 tremor at 11:41 am (local time). The tremors were felt in South Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Pasadena and Ventura County, according to the USGS.

The tremors caused strong shaking at homes, knocked items off shelves, triggered car alarms, shattered windows and ceiling tiles at the LA International Airport, and caused people to leave their homes and shops. However, it lacked the energy to trigger widespread structural damage.

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At least 31 earthquakes occurred in the span of around an hour off the coast of Manhattan Beach, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.0, according to the New York Post. The National Weather Service said there is no tsunami threat as a result of the quakes.

Why did this happen?

Southern California is no stranger to seismic activity, as it is perched on the world's highly active Ring of Fire and is crisscrossed with 15,700 geological faults from the colliding North American and Pacific tectonic plates.

The best-known fault, the San Andreas, runs through northern Los Angeles County, about 30 miles north-northeast of City Hall in the city.

Also Read | ‘Turn around, we’re having a big earthquake’: Delta flight aborts landing as tremors hit Los Angeles

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Despite California being accustomed to earthquakes, the intensity of the latest tremor stood out to both tourists and locals as Los Angeles had not experienced an earthquake of this strength since 2014. However, reports suggested that the impact of this earthquake was less severe than the 5.1 La Habra tremor in Orange County in 2014.

What are aftershocks?

Aftershocks refer to a sequence of earthquakes that happen after a larger earthquake. They usually occur near the fault zone after the main tremor and are part of the "readjustment process” after the main slip on the fault, as per the USGS.

The intensity of aftershocks decreases over time, though they can continue for days, weeks, months or even years. They are different from a "swarm" of earthquakes, which is a sequence of mostly small earthquakes that have no identifiable mainshock.

Should LA expect more aftershocks?

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has warned people that additional aftershocks are possible and that the city's emergency operations centre has been activated to monitor the conditions.

"Today’s seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California. Angelenos should take steps to prepare. If you feel shaking, remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold On," she said.

Also Read | No tsunami threat after quake near California's Manhattan Beach; videos show tremors around LA

Meanwhile, Manhattan Beach city officials announced that the Manhattan Beach Pier was shut down “out of an abundance of caution”, urging the public to stay off the structure and obey closure signs, according to CNN.

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US Geological Survey seismologist Dr Clara Yoon told the California Post that earthquakes are a normal part of life in Southern California and that people should expect more aftershocks.

"Southern California is earthquake country. We live on a major plate boundary between the Pacific and North American plates. There are many, many faults that are under the Los Angeles basin, and they are moving really slowly. So it’s not surprising that we occasionally have earthquakes," she said.

When was the last time LA experienced a major earthquake?

A 5.1 earthquake struck the city of La Habra in Orange County of Southern California on March 28, 2014. While no deaths were reported, the earthquake caused $10.8 million in damage, with officials reporting several small water main breaks and gas leaks in La Habra, Fullerton and La Mirada.

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The last major tremor to hit Los Angeles was the 1994 Northridge earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.7. The quake killed at least 57 people and caused up to $20 billion in damages (equivalent to $45 billion in 2026), making it the costliest US quake on record at the time.

(with inputs from agencies)