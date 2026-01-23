Why did Microsoft 365 go down? Company provides key update with Outlook, Microsoft Store and more hit

Microsoft 365 services were hit on Thursday with many facing issues with Microsoft Outlook, Store, and more. A man uses a phone next to a Microsoft logo. (REUTERS)

In a statement, Microsoft said “We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364.”

At the time of writing, over 11,000 people continued to face issues with Microsoft Outlook, while over 14,000 faced problems with Microsoft 365 overall. Many using Outlook complained about getting a ‘451 4.3.2 Temporary server error’ message and being unable to receive messages.

While the company has not provided an exact time for when services might be restored, they have given a key update on what caused the outage and what they are doing to fix it.

What led to Microsoft 365 outage? Microsoft said in an update that they had identified a ‘portion of service infrastructure in North America’ that was behind the outage. It was not processing traffic as expected, the company said.

“We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery. More information can be found at https://status.cloud.microsoft or under MO1221364 if accessible,” the full statement on X read.