Why did Microsoft 365 go down? Company provides key update with Outlook, Microsoft Store and more hit
Microsoft 365 services were hit on Thursday with many facing issues with Microsoft Outlook, Store, and more, even as the company rushed to fix the matter.
Microsoft 365 services were hit on Thursday with many facing issues with Microsoft Outlook, Store, and more.
In a statement, Microsoft said “We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364.”
At the time of writing, over 11,000 people continued to face issues with Microsoft Outlook, while over 14,000 faced problems with Microsoft 365 overall. Many using Outlook complained about getting a ‘451 4.3.2 Temporary server error’ message and being unable to receive messages.
Also Read | Microsoft down today: Outlook to Microsoft Store, check full list of services and apps facing issues
While the company has not provided an exact time for when services might be restored, they have given a key update on what caused the outage and what they are doing to fix it.
What led to Microsoft 365 outage?
Microsoft said in an update that they had identified a ‘portion of service infrastructure in North America’ that was behind the outage. It was not processing traffic as expected, the company said.
“We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery. More information can be found at https://status.cloud.microsoft or under MO1221364 if accessible,” the full statement on X read.
“We're continuing to review what actions are required to restore the affected infrastructure to a heathy state and rebalance the service traffic to achieve recovery,” Microsoft added.
Reactions to Microsoft outage
While Microsoft works to solve the issue, several people have reacted to the outage on Downdetector pages and online.
“So who or what is Microsoft going to blame for this. The solar flare we just experienced or the brutally cold temperatures in North America. Because -15 is brutal,” one person asked.
Another gave a somewhat positive update, saying “Not calling it as resolved but admin center is now fetching accounts. Extremely slow though.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More