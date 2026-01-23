Microsoft down today: Outlook to Microsoft Store, check full list of services and apps facing issues

Microsoft 365 services were hit on Thursday. The company issued a statement that they were looking into the matter, as they'd received numerous reports. The major problem appeared to be with Microsoft Outlook. Several Microsoft services were hit on Thursday, as the company issued an update. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per Downdetector, over 12,000 people faced problems with the service at the time of writing. The site indicated that most issues sprung from people being unable to receive messages.

Some commented that they were getting a ‘451 4.3.2 Temporary server error’ message. While no time has been given for when services might be restored, here's a full list of apps and services that have been impacted.

Microsoft 365 outage: List of apps and services impacted The list of apps and services hit include -

Outlook Microsoft Defender Microsoft Purview Microsoft Teams Microsoft Azure Complains about Microsoft services spill to social media Several people took to social media to complain about the outage. One person remarked that even the status page was not loading.

“Gotta love that even Microsoft's status page won't load during the outage. Someone is having a very very bad day,” they wrote.