    Microsoft down today: Outlook to Microsoft Store, check full list of services and apps facing issues

    Microsoft 365 services were impacted on Thursday with most users facing a problem with Microsoft Outlook, specifically regarding receiving messages. 

    Updated on: Jan 23, 2026 2:16 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Microsoft 365 services were hit on Thursday. The company issued a statement that they were looking into the matter, as they'd received numerous reports. The major problem appeared to be with Microsoft Outlook.

    Several Microsoft services were hit on Thursday, as the company issued an update. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)
    Several Microsoft services were hit on Thursday, as the company issued an update. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

    As per Downdetector, over 12,000 people faced problems with the service at the time of writing. The site indicated that most issues sprung from people being unable to receive messages.

    Some commented that they were getting a ‘451 4.3.2 Temporary server error’ message. While no time has been given for when services might be restored, here's a full list of apps and services that have been impacted.

    Microsoft 365 outage: List of apps and services impacted

    The list of apps and services hit include -

    1. Outlook
    2. Microsoft Defender
    3. Microsoft Purview
    4. Microsoft Teams
    5. Microsoft Azure

    Complains about Microsoft services spill to social media

    Several people took to social media to complain about the outage. One person remarked that even the status page was not loading.

    “Gotta love that even Microsoft's status page won't load during the outage. Someone is having a very very bad day,” they wrote.

    Another added, “Massive Office365 outage right now Microsoft - you need to acknowledge.” Yet another person added, “All services sporadically failing. Email stuck at my gateway. FFS.”

    Also Read | Wired Wisdom: Paying more for OTT, PC ownership question and expensive memory

    Downdetector, meanwhile, said it is tracking an ‘ongoing issue that is impacting Microsoft and other services’. Microsoft also issued a statement about the outage, saying “We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364.”

    In a follow-up post, they added, “We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery. More information can be found at https://status.cloud.microsoft or under MO1221364 if accessible.”

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

