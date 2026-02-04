Why India will struggle to reduce its reliance on Russian oil

President Trump said India is going to stop buying Russian oil. Such a move—which would have profound effects on global crude trading—is easier said than done. The world’s most populous nation became addicted to cheap Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine (Representative photo)

The world’s most populous nation became addicted to cheap Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The West shunned Russian energy and India was happy to snap it up—at a big discount to oil from other sources.

In announcing a trade deal with India on Monday, Trump said India, one of Russia’s biggest customers, had agreed to stop buying from Russia and shift purchases to American oil and potentially oil from Venezuela. The move is meant to pressure Russia economically into negotiating an end to the Ukraine war.

Analysts are questioning how quickly India can wean itself off Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil is much more expensive and takes longer to get to India. To cut off imports from Russia would also threaten the warm, mutually beneficial relationship that New Delhi and Moscow forged over decades and maintained throughout the war.

India, meanwhile, has yet to confirm the oil part of the trade pact with Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t say anything in his social-media posts on the deal. India’s foreign ministry hasn’t made any comments on the matter either.

The Kremlin told reporters on Tuesday that it hadn’t heard any statements from India about plans to stop purchasing oil from Russia.

For much of 2025, India relied on Russia for roughly a third of its oil imports, up from just 2% before Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. In January, the country imported 1.1 million barrels a day from Russia, according to ship-tracking company Vortexa. As a comparison, India imported only 0.3 million barrels a day from the U.S. last month.