Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war

Alina Kabaeva is an Olympic winning gymnast who is recently in the news as a petition has been floated against her, urging the Switzerland government to not provide shelter to this sportsperson, as she is rumoured to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's girlfriend. Comparing Alina Kabaeva with Hitler's partner Eva Braun, the petition said the Swiss authorities must unite Alina Kabaevawith Putin as Putin is waging a war on Ukraine.

The petition onchange.org has already garnered over 63,000 signatures. Slamming Switzerland for hosting Kabaeva, the petition said Switzerland has violated its neutrality by providing shelter to Putin's mistress.

Not much is known about Kabaeva and on rare occasions, she was seen with Putin, but it is believed that the 38-year-old gymnast is hiding from the consequences of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation.

While Alina Kabaeva, the unconfirmed mistress of Putin is in the news because of this petition, Dr Maria Vorontsova, who is believed to be Putin's eldest daughter is in the news because of reports alleging that her marriage has collapsed. The 36-year-old is an expert in rare genetic diseases in children and the ongoing war has dashed her hopes of an elite medical centre for foreigners in Russia.

Reports claimed Maria has now split from Dutch businessman husband Jorrit Faassen, but this might have happened before the war started.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always guarded his private life and nothing about his daughters, their families are clearly known. What is officially known about Putin's private life is that he and his ex-wife Lyudmila Putin had announced their divorce in 2013. Sanctioning the special military operation on Ukraine, which led to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Putin's physical and mental condition, his body language, his private life have become subject of analysis by experts.