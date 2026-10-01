Wicknell Chivayo: Zimbabwean businessman reported dead in Marondera helicopter crash, local media says

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, also known as Sir Wicknell, has reportedly died after a helicopter carrying six people crashed in the Marondera Rural area on Wednesday evening, September 30.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was reported among six killed in a Marondera helicopter crash, while police worked to confirm identities. (Wicknell Chivayo/Instagram)

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that the crash killed everyone on board, but police had not yet officially released the names of the victims.

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Local media reports, including billionaires.africa, identified Chivayo among those killed. His wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, was also reported to be among the victims. The helicopter crashed at about 5pm local time, east of Harare, with emergency teams sent to the scene.

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Wicknell Chivayo reportedly among six killed

Zimbabwe government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed that a helicopter carrying a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots had crashed in Marondera.

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{{^usCountry}} Mangwana said there were no survivors. He also said police would formally confirm the identities of those who died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mangwana said there were no survivors. He also said police would formally confirm the identities of those who died. {{/usCountry}}

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Reuters reported that police had earlier confirmed an aircraft carrying six people crashed in the area at around 5pm. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the bodies were badly burned and authorities needed to formally identify the victims.

Local outlet ZimLive later reported that Chivayo was among those on board. Other Zimbabwean media reports also named his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, among the victims.

Lucy “Lulu” Muteke also named in reports

The reports about Chivayo and Muteke came after authorities confirmed the fatal crash but before police publicly released the names of all those killed.

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The helicopter came down in a rural part of Marondera, a town east of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Emergency services went to the crash site after the aircraft was reported down.

The cause of the crash has not been announced. Authorities are expected to investigate what happened and formally identify all six victims.

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Police yet to confirm victims’ identities

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the aircraft had six occupants and that more information would be released as officials worked at the crash site.

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Government statements about the number of passengers changed during the initial reports, but police confirmed six people were on board.

For now, Chivayo’s reported death is based on local media identification rather than an official police list of victims. Authorities have not publicly given details about the helicopter’s operator or what caused it to crash.

Reuters reported that police were handling the formal identification process as the investigation continued.