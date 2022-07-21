Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists

There are thought to be 40 percent more tigers in the wild since 2015, but with between only 3,726 and 5,578 on the prowl worldwide, they remain an endangered species, conservationists said Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme "are succeeding" and showed "recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue".