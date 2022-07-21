Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists
Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists

The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Tiger continue to remain endangered species, conservationists said Thursday. (AP FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 06:25 PM IST
AFP |

There are thought to be 40 percent more tigers in the wild since 2015, but with between only 3,726 and 5,578 on the prowl worldwide, they remain an endangered species, conservationists said Thursday.

The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme "are succeeding" and showed "recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue".

Topics
tiger wildlife conservation society wildlife news wildlife conservation
