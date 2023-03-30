Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Will keep notifying US of ballistic missile launches: Russia

Will keep notifying US of ballistic missile launches: Russia

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 30, 2023 03:45 PM IST

Despite suspending the New START treaty, Russia will continue to notify the US of any missile launches, said Russian Deputy FM, Ryabkov.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would continue to notify the United States of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, the Interfax news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension last month of the New START deal signed in 2010, which limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy. (AP)

President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension last month of the New START deal signed in 2010, which limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy. In response, the United States said on Tuesday that it would stop exchanging some data on its nuclear forces with Moscow.

Also Read: ‘Willing to work with Russian military,’ says China

Ryabkov said Russia, despite the suspension, had pledged to stick to the warhead limits and would also continue to implement a 1988 agreement on the exchange of missile launch notifications, Interfax reported.

A U.S. official said last month that Russia's suspension showed it was "not a responsible nuclear power". Putin justified it by saying, without providing evidence, that the West had been directly involved in Ukrainian attacks against bases for Russian strategic bomber planes deep inside Russian territory.

Also Read: Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of spying: Report

He said NATO demands that Russia should allow inspections of its nuclear bases under the New START treaty were therefore absurd.

Russia said separately on Wednesday that it had begun exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and several thousand troops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
nato us troops russia vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP