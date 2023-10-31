Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will Vladimir Putin run in Russia's 2024 polls? There could be more candidates

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek and win another six-year term next year.

The Kremlin, asked about President Vladimir Putin's political ambitions, said on Tuesday that the campaign for next year's presidential election in Russia had not yet begun and that there could be a varying number of candidates in the contest.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Security Council, Russian government and law enforcement agencies in Moscow.(AFP)

Putin, in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, is widely expected to seek and win another six-year term next year at a time when his country is locked in what he has cast as an existential struggle with the West over Ukraine and the future world order.

When asked when the 71-year-old Russian leader would officially announce his candidacy for next year's presidential race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"There is no first candidate yet, there will be a first candidate after they are registered. There may be a varying number of candidates.

"Our constitution stipulates who can stand for the post of president. Many people fulfil these criteria. No election campaign has yet been announced."

