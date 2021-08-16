'Willing to develop friendly relations with Taliban in Afghanistan', says China

The Chinese government on Monday said that it is ready to develop "friendly relations" with the Taliban as the insurgent group completed its military takeover of the South Asian nation, news agency AFP reported. "China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, as per AFP.

The United States began withdrawing troops in May, and since then, the Sunni Pashtun fighters have been making rapid advancements in Afghanistan and capturing major cities. On Sunday, the Taliban entered the capital city Kabul and took over the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country with his family, chief of staff and nationals security advisor for Tajikistan.

China's support to Taliban authorities comes as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under the presidency of India, is set to take up the issue today in an emergency meeting. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who has repeatedly condemned the violence against Afghan civilians, is expected to speak at the emergency meeting. The emergency meeting was called by Estonia and Norway.

Also Read | As Taliban take control of Afghanistan, a look at who's who of the leadership

It is yet to be seen that during the meeting how the Taliban will be regarded by the United Nations in case the insurgents declare themselves the legitimate power in Afghanistan. The United Nations comprise more than 190 countries as members, of which most nations have criticised the forced occupation of Afghanistan.

Before this, Russian spoke about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and said it will not rush with the question of recognising or not recognising the Taliban. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, said, the Russian government will first observe the action of the new authorities closely and only then it will make the decision, the state media reported.

Meanwhile, at least five people lost their lives as thousands of Afghans stormed Kabul airport to escape the possible violence and brutality by the Taliban insurgents. Since Sunday, visuals of the chaotic scenes are being posted on social media by locals and journalists, calling for a united response against the Taliban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON